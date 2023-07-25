Dutch emergency centers Eurocross, ANWB, and SOS International reported an "extremely large" number of damage claims following severe weather with heavy hailstorms in Italy. ANWB stated that at least two hundred people reported damage to their cars and, in some instances, their caravans. Approximately 150 reports were received by SOS International from Dutch people whose car, camper, or caravan was so severely damaged it could no longer be driven.

In de regio rondom het Gardameer trokken afgelopen nacht zware onweersbuien over. Bij deze buien vielen extreem grote hagelstenen naar beneden, welke soms wel een doorsnee hadden van meer dan 10 centimeter. Dat is de grootte van een sinaasappel! 😱🍊#hagel #Italie #weeronline pic.twitter.com/nSEFx4r5Hj — Weeronline (@weeronline) July 25, 2023

The exact number of damage reports received by Eurocross remains uncertain, and the numbers are likely to rise significantly. All emergency centers described the situation as extremely severe. Vacationers around Lake Garda in Italy endured hailstorms and thunderstorms from Monday night into Tuesday. There have also been incident reports from holidaymakers in Switzerland, Slovenia, and Austria, with cars suffering the brunt of the damage. According to a spokesperson, Eurocross has not received any reports of personal injuries. Nonetheless, SOS International reported receiving notifications from two individuals who experienced minor injuries due to the hailstones.

Heerlijk aan het genieten van een welverdiende vakantie in #Italië 🇮🇹 NOT ! #peschiera. Wat een ellende maken mensen hier mee door de verschrikkelijke hagelbuien en wat een ravage. Gelukkig valt bij ons de schade mee omdat we onder een doek stonden met onze auto. pic.twitter.com/S9GGNufKJj — maurice hogendoorn (@AFCAARKEL) July 25, 2023

Eurocross is primarily focusing on how best to assist the Dutch people. "Given the volume of reports, it is highly likely that local authorities will have to start recovering the cars," they stated. SOS International added that the damaged vehicles must be repatriated, noting, "Some are a total loss." Efforts are being made to secure replacement transportation for those affected, but availability is limited.

Hey @ANWB , kunnen jullie morgen 5472 achteruitrijden en voorruiten naar Italië sturen? Ow ja, en doe er ook maar een paar spiegels, zijruiten en lampen bij….#Hagel #Gardameer #DasPechRuitWeg



(Gelukkig hebben we geen persoonlijke schade maar ellendig is het wel…) pic.twitter.com/ZBeOGpBpH5 — Bart Baselmans (@bartbaselmans) July 24, 2023

SOS International also reported that local companies are currently overwhelmed by tourists reporting damage. If it proves impossible to provide replacement transportation, they will need to explore alternative solutions. The use of buses to the Netherlands is considered an option. According to SOS International, the number of cars and caravans that are damaged but still drivable is significantly larger. The emergency center currently has the capacity to assist only those who require immediate assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that it has not received any requests for consular assistance from Dutch citizens in Italy.