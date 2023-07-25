A Dutch hiker from Amsterdam died on Monday due to a rockfall in the Giffre Massif in the French department of Haute-Savoie. According to French rescue workers, the victim was a 28-year-old man. The emergency services reported that he was hiking alongside his 25-year-old Dutch partner, who sustained facial injuries from the incident and is currently in shock.

The accident happened late in the afternoon on Monday at an altitude of 1200 meters on the mountain path of Le Pas du Boret in the municipality of Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval. Heavy rainfall triggered the rockfall. The man was hit by stones before falling.

Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

Large regions of France encountered storms and substantial rainfall this Monday.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that they are providing support to the bereaved "during this sad period."