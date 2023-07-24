An increasing number of apple growers in the Netherlands are dealing with poor harvests because of the apple blossom weevil, a small beetle about 6 millimeters long, NOS reported on Monday. Some growers are advocating for the use of pesticides to control the infestation.

In the spring, these beetles infest the apple trees. The beetle's reproduction process involves pricking the blossom and laying eggs in some of the flowers. From these eggs, larvae emerge, preventing the flowers from maturing into apples.

At first, the beetle was only active in the south of the country, but it has now been frequently tracked elsewhere. Apple grower Frans Rijk in Dronten in the province of Flevoland is now also affected by it. "Some trees are completely empty. And what hangs there is misshapen. We can write off half the crop," he told NOS.

Solutions to combat the beetle, such as Exirel and Raptol, can be ordered online, but that does not necessarily mean fruit growers are permitted to use these insecticides. Regulatory authorities such as the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and Dutch Board for the Authorisation of Plant Protection Products and Biocides (Ctgb) determine the legal usage of pesticides. Currently, Raptol and Exirel are not allowed for use by fruit growers in the Netherlands.

"It may be available for purchase, but we operate according to the law,” said Siep Koning, Director of the Dutch Fruit Growers Organization. Koning expresses dissatisfaction with this situation. "Other countries are allowed to use the pesticide. As an industry, we want a level playing field." A provision exists for growers to request an emergency authorization for pesticides. Koning said they plan to seek such authorization for these agents in the coming year.

Herman Helsen, an insect control researcher at Wageningen University, stated that the university has been conducting research for several years to identify alternative methods of protecting crops from beetles. He acknowledged that while they have discovered ways to better control the insect population, they have not yet found an effective strategy that completely eliminates the need for chemical control. He highlighted that there are currently available methods that do not involve the use of pesticides. For instance, beetles can be removed from an orchard using decoy tubes.

According to Frans Rijk, existing alternatives do not currently provide an adequate solution. He highlighted the reliance on pesticides. "We see it as a kind of paracetamol, which you don't take just because you can. You only take it when you need to." Rijk expressed concern that continued similar conditions could severely impact fruit cultivation.

Koning from the Dutch Fruit Growers Organization echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of protective measures to prevent further infestations. "If you can't control it, the infestation builds further every year.”

As for the potential impact on consumer prices, Koning stated that most of the 200 million-pound apple harvested in the Netherlands is intended for the domestic market. Whether this will result in price increases for apples in supermarkets remains uncertain, as it is contingent on the overall state of cultivation across Europe.