A 47-year-old Spanish truck driver was threatened in Oosterhout by two men who were targeting the truck's cargo, the police reported on Sunday. The driver was sleeping in his truck and was woken up by noise in his trailer. When he investigated the situation, he saw two men getting out of the trailer. One of them threatened him with a knife. The two perpetrators were also shouting something at him, which the Spaniard did not understand.

Then the two men fled in a white car with another accomplice in it and drove away in the direction of Souverein Street, according to the police. Several boxes had been cut open in the truck’s trailer. However, the police do not yet know what was stolen.

In another incident, the body of a deceased 37-year-old man was found on Saturday around 7.30 p.m. in a house in Schijndel in Brabant. A fire had raged in the house on Tiboschlaan, a police spokesperson said. The victim is the resident of the house.

After an on-site investigation, the police and firefighters concluded that no crime had been committed.