A gas station on Benelux Avenue in Tilburg was robbed on Saturday night, around 10:40 p.m. During the robbery, the perpetrator threatened the employee with a firearm. She then ran scared into the storeroom, whereupon the perpetrator ran out of the store without any loot in the direction of Westerpark.

According to the police, the employee heard the bell of the store's front door ring while she was inside the warehouse. She then ran to the checkout area. In front of the cash register, she saw a man who had his face covered up to his eyes and was holding a firearm in his hands. She then ran back into the storeroom, whereupon the robber left the store without any loot.

A witness who had just come to fill up the tank saw the robber running away in the direction of Westerpark. The employee then reported the incident to the police.

The armed perpetrator was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants, the police reported. He is between 6 feet and 6 feet tall and has brown eyes.