An explosion occurred in an apartment complex on Charlotte Brontéstraat in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Saturday morning. No one was injured but the explosion caused considerable damage. As a result, a door was blown out of the porch, the police reported.

Vanochtend rond 05.40 uur heeft er een explosie in een portiek aan de Charlotte Brontéstraat in Amsterdam-Zuidoost plaatsgevonden. De recherche doet onderzoek in de zaak en is op zoek naar getuigen. https://t.co/76774y0ZDI @Politie pic.twitter.com/hdYpTg78A9 — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) July 22, 2023

Around 5:40 a.m., residents heard a loud bang and then saw black smoke billowing from the porch on Charlotte Bronté Street, the police reported. At the scene, police officers found the porch door blown out. In addition, a resident's window was shattered by the force of the explosion. Forensic Investigation (FO) specialists, Team Leader Explosives Exploration Unit (TEV), and criminal investigators went to the scene and conducted investigations.

The capital has been dealing with a wave of explosions for some time now. Last year there were 127 incidents and in 2023 more than 90 explosions have already been reported, raising fears that there will be more explosions this year than in 2022, according to Het Parool.