The Zwarte Cross Festival visitor who was injured in an accident with a ride on Friday afternoon is a 47-year-old man from Amsterdam, the police reported. Earlier on Saturday, the police said his condition was "unchanged. However, "No further details" are given about his state of health.

A spokesperson for De Feestfabriek, the organization of the festival, did not want to say anything further about the accident and the investigation into it at this time. A police spokesperson also declined to comment on the situation. "The investigation is still ongoing. We don't expect any new information about it this weekend."

On Friday, the visitor fell "from a height" at the Do Your Own Stunt attraction, according to the police. The attraction consists of a ramp a few meters high and a plank, which is attached at a greater height. From there, people could jump down on a rope. On the ground was a large air cushion to break the fall. Whether the victim fell off the ramp or off the shelf or whether this person ended up next to the pillow, for example, and how and from what the visitor was injured is not clear. The attraction will remain closed for the rest of the festival for investigation and control by the NVWA and the police.

The NVWA said on Saturday it could not yet say anything about the investigation.