A visitor at the Zwarte Cross festival in Lichtenvoorde, Gelderland, was severely injured in an accident on Friday afternoon. According to the Gelderland police, the victim fell from an attraction and suffered severe injuries. A statement on the Zwarte Cross website later corroborated this incident.

Vanmiddag heeft op terrein van Zwarte Cross in Lichtenvoorde een ernstig ongeval plaatsgevonden. Het slachtoffer is van een hoogte naar beneden gevallen en daarbij zwaargewond geraakt. Er is eerste hulp verleend, waarna het slachtoffer is overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. 1/2 — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) July 21, 2023

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at the "Do Your Own Stunt" attraction. Old videos on social media depict the attraction as a ramp several meters high, where visitors slide down using a rubber band. A large air cushion is situated at the bottom of the ramp to cushion the fall. However, according to regional broadcaster Omroep Gelderland, the attraction was redesigned as a stunt offering visitors a free fall experience this year. "The stunt involved a visitor - secured in a harness - making a free fall from a high platform," reported the broadcaster. The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

Following the accident, a trauma helicopter landed on the festival grounds. The injured visitor was then transported by ambulance to a trauma center in Enschede. The helicopter left the scene empty.

The Zwarte Cross organization has not provided information an on the victim's condition. Those who witnessed the accident have been offered support.

In reaction to the incident, a spokesperson told de Gelderlander, "We organize the cross to have a great celebration. When someone gets injured in the process, it's not good.”

Ernstig ongeluk met stunt op Zwarte Cross https://t.co/l09jZejdzf pic.twitter.com/9w9DAyAclO — Omroep Gelderland (@OmroepGLD) July 21, 2023

The attraction will remain closed for the remainder of the festival while an investigation is conducted. The police, in collaboration with the NVWA (Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority), are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Zwarte Cross Festival is held annually in Lichtenvoorde and combines music, motocross, stunts, and theater. It is one of the largest music festivals in the Netherlands and is considered the world's largest motocross event. This year's edition started on Thursday and will last until Sunday.