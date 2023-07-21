13 people were arrested on Friday during protests in Rotterdam by activist groups Extinction Rebellion and Kappen met Kolen. "The demonstrations were peaceful, but 13 people refused to comply with the order to leave. They were taken away and were given a police report," a police spokesperson said.

Around 15 activists chained themselves to the railway tracks on the Missouriweg in Maasvlakte just after 10:00 am on Friday. This is the route where coal is transported by train from the Europees Massagoed Overslagbedrijf (EMO), one of Europe's largest dry bulk terminals. The terminal specializes in the transshipment of iron ore, coal, and other bulk commodities.

About thirty activists participated in the action on the tracks. They planned to stay until their demand to stop coal transshipment was met. "If we are removed earlier, then we will come back," they promised.

@HavenRotterdam, kap met die kolen! Extinction Rebellion en @Kappenmetkolen voeren actie en bezetten het kantoor van het Havenbedrijf en blokkeren de spoorlijn bij het Europees Massagoed Overslagbedrijf (EMO), waardoor er geen kolentransporten kunnen vertrekken. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/wC5a9iPMPJ — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) July 21, 2023

In addition to the blockade action on the tracks, there was another protest at the Port Authority, where about 20 people temporarily blocked the entrance to the World Port Center on Wilhelminakade. These protests are part of a larger series of actions that previously targeted locations such as Tata Steel in IJmuiden and the Port of Amsterdam. A spokesperson noted that Friday's protests mark the "start of a longer campaign in Rotterdam."

Bij het WPC aan de #Wilhelminakade in #Rotterdam blokkeert een groep activisten van @NLRebellion de ingang. Zij vragen aandacht voor de kolenoverslag van het Havenbedrijf Rotterdam. #demonstratie pic.twitter.com/wyNXcIEJaz — Jeffrey Jacobs (@JeffreyNOB) July 21, 2023

The police left the activists alone. "They are not bothering anyone," a police spokesperson said earlier on Friday. "The atmosphere is friendly, relaxed, and there is good contact," she emphasized.

The activist groups are advocating for an immediate halt to coal transshipment due to its detrimental impacts on the climate. Additionally, they are voicing concerns over the "very serious human rights violations" allegedly associated with coal mining operations in Colombia.