A 55-year-old Dutch man died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in San Francisco. Frans Alst, from Amsterdam, was walking on Market Street between Fourth and Fifth Street when he was struck by a scooter, according to several local media outlets.

The accident happened in the busy shopping area at about 11 a.m. local time on July 8. His injuries were initially reported as being life-threatening, and he was quickly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver involved in the accident was cooperating with police, and has not yet been charged with a crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The exact date of Alst's death was not released. His family traveled to San Francisco and tied flowers to a post using an orange ribbon where the crash happened, a flower shop owner told the newspaper.

His death was confirmed both by the Dutch consulate in San Francisco and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague. The offices were providing Alst's family with consular assistance.

Police could not confirm if the driver involved was using their own scooter, or a shared-scooter service at the time of the incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was unable to say if Alst was struck by an electric scooter when asked by newswire ANP.