A large fire broke out in a sex club in Beekbergen on Saturday night. According to de Gelderlander, the fire was so strong that the fire department could only extinguish the fire from the outside and the sex club burned out completely.

The newspaper reports that in the building where the sex club De Vila was located, the fire broke out shortly after midnight on the Arnhemseweg. However, the fire has become so large that heavy smoke has developed. As a result, residents were advised to close their doors and windows and turn off the ventilation systems. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

The fire was under control by 2 a.m. Saturday night. It is still unclear whether people were still in the building during the outbreak of the fire. However, this does not seem to be the case, a press spokesman told the regional newspaper.

Furthermore, a large fire broke out in an old school building in Koornstraat in Oss on Sunday morning. A lot of smoke was released and the security region advised residents to protect themselves from the smoke and close windows and doors. Because the building is located near the residential area, an NL-Alert was also triggered.

The fire broke out around 08:30 a.m. for unknown reasons. Around 09:15 a.m., the fire department gave the signal that the fire was under control.

According to Omroep Brabant, the building was closed by the municipality after a cannabis plantation was discovered. A spokesman for the fire department said that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.