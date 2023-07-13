Gelderland is not allowed to shoot wolves with paintball guns at least until the end of July. The preliminary relief judge in Utrecht imposed this disciplinary measure on Thursday after the province informed the animal rights group Faunabescherming that it would use the weapon from July 14 “if a situation arises that requires intervention.” The objection submitted by Faunabescherming against shooting wolves with paintball guns should be handled first, the judge decided.

In anticipation of the court case, Faunabescherming asked for a provision to prevent the province from shooting at a wolf in De Hoge Veluwe National Park in the meantime.

At the end of last year, there were incidents of a young wolf approaching people at De Hoge Veluwe and no longer acting shyly, as the animals usually do. Gelderland wanted to scare the animal by shooting it with a paintball gun, hoping the wolf would start avoiding people again. But the judge forbade this after Faunabescherming objected. The province did not substantiate its decision to use the weapon well enough, and it was unclear whether paintball bullets would harm the wolf. The wolf is a protected animal and must not be disturbed, driven out, or killed.

Gelderland adjusted its exemption for shooting accordingly this spring. It would no longer shoot at the animal with paint but with a colorless substance in a plastic ball. Faunabescherming objected again, but the province informed the organization that it intended to use “the paintball exemption” from July 14. It is unclear whether the province also wants to use the weapon outside De Hoge Veluwe. The animal rights organization again went to court, which now took the disciplinary measure against the province.

The preliminary relief judge weighed heavily that the province of Gelderland announced that they would actually use the paintball gun if necessary. In the earlier court case, it was established that paintball shots had never been used against wolves in the Netherlands before. Because little is known about the effect it would have, the wolf has a protected status, and the tame animal in question is no longer seen at De Hoge Veluwe, the judge decided to intervene.

The court was scheduled to proceed with the case on September 21. But a disciplinary measure can’t last too long, the judge said. The court, therefore, brought the case forward to July 27.