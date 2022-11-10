For the first time in over 150 years, the Netherlands must figure out how to deter and chase off a wolf without hurting the animal because it enjoys extensive international protection. Gelderland is the first province to deal with this and sought advice from experts at home and abroad, Gelderland deputy Peter Drenth said. The province intends to use paintballs to chase off a young wolf that has been approaching people in De Hoge Veluwe National Park.

By scaring the animal off by shooting it with paintballs, the province hopes the wolf will retreat back to the forest, where even more wolves live. “We must intervene now to prevent an even bigger problem from arising,” Drenth said.

Party for the animals PvdD raised many questions about Gelderland’s plan earlier this week, partly because a paintball gun is considered a real weapon, and shooting at wolves is strictly prohibited. Drenth admitted on Wednesday that the paintballs could injure the wolf but pointed out that people also get bruises when they go paintballing.

It is still unknown when the provincial enforcers will start shooting at the wolf. Because a paintball gun is a type of weapon, they first have to get an exemption from the police. That exemption has not yet been granted.

How the Netherlands should deal with the wolf is a “dilemma” surrounded by many “emotions,” Nature Minister Christianne van der Wal said in a debate. She understands some fear the wolves but also points out the enthusiasm of others. And the fact that the animal is a protected species.

The wolf’s return to the Netherlands has parliament divided. Right-wing parties, in particular, believe it should be possible to deter and kill wolves to protect livestock. The SGP and BBB believe “problem wolves” who are no longer shy and may attack people should be shot. The PvdD argued for doing more against “problem people” who feed wolves, for example.

Van der Wal called the matter “complicated.” She first wants to talk to provinces and the Council for Animal Affairs. She hopes the Council can contribute to the public debate on how to deal with the wolf. But, she stressed, “the legal reality is that it is a protected native species that has returned on its own.”

Wolves returned to the Netherlands in 2015 after 150 years of absence. The first cubs were born in 2019.