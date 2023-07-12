The Zandvoort city council on Tuesday approved the introduction of an entertainment tax, which means the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix will have to pay 3 euros per visitor. The tax will not be levied until next year.

The municipality wants to use the tax to cover the costs it incurs to manage the large flow of visitors. “For example, roads are closed, and there is noise nuisance and waste,” it said in an explanation of the proposal from the mayor and aldermen. “The entertainment fee is imposed on the organizer, who can pass the costs on to the event attendees.”

Not all factions in the city council voted in favor of the proposal on Tuesday. The discussion was mainly about possible reputational damage for the municipality because the tax would also be levied on any other events with more than 10,000 visitors.

The Dutch Grand Prix already announced its displeasure with the proposal but said it would accept the “fun tax” if it were to be introduced. “We do not agree because we think that we are bringing a lot of money with this event, and the municipality can live on that for years to come,” said circuit director Robert van Overdijk last month. “We are not in charge of it and have no say in it, so if the tax is introduced, we will have to swallow it.”

At the end of August, the racing spectacle will again attract over 315,000 visitors. Last year it was announced that Formula 1 would also come to Zandvoort in 2024 and 2025.