The municipality of Zandvoort, the organizers of the Grand Prix, and the circuit look back positively on the three-day race weekend, in which Max Verstappen took the win in the race on Sunday. “If we could match and repeat this, we would be delighted and satisfied,” said Zandvoort mayor David Moolenburgh. Formula 1 Women has not yet received any reports of sexual harassment, and fewer than 15 people were arrested at the three-day event.

Showers passed over the coastal village on both Saturday and Sunday during the race, in contrast to the dry weather in the two previous editions. “The rain caused a certain kind of fraternization; people took good care of each other,” said circuit director Robert van Overdijk. On Sunday, the race was briefly halted due to the rain. “But it was still a party in the stands.”

Jan Lammers, the sporting director of the Grand Prix, is also very satisfied with the event and the hundreds of thousands of fans. “We are very grateful to the public because they represented us beautifully worldwide,” Lammers said. The Grand Prix will also be held in Zandvoort for the next two years. “How lucky are we to not only have a Dutch world champion but to also organize such a race in our own country for both the drivers and the public,” said Lammers.

Last year, the police and the Formula 1 Women fan club received dozens of reports from women who were harassed during the event. According to Svenja Tillmens, founder of the women’s fan club, she didn’t receive a single report all weekend. The organization of the racing event couldn’t say whether it received complaints.

Dutch rail company NS transported a record number of over 134,000 visitors to Zandvoort for the Grand Prix this past weekend. “In the history of the event, never before has so many people come to Zandvoort by train,” said NS. The rainy weather prompted more people to take the train. The atmosphere in the trains and stations was “festive” all weekend, according to NS.

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix after a short break in the closing stages due to the heavy rain. After his win, a party erupted in Zandvoort among the fans in the bars. The two-time Red Bull world champion thanked the massively-present fans in Zandvoort after the race.

The circuit in Zandvoort will be closed for over two weeks to break down the Dutch Grand Prix. The track will reopen on Monday, September 11, for regular visitors, who can come for racing events and training, among other things. The circuit was closed for almost two months, closing in mid-July to prepare for the Grand Prix.

“Everything will not be gone by mid-September, but then the inner part will at least be cleared again so that we can resume our normal activities,” explained circuit director Van Overdijk. “But fortunately, the teardown is always faster than the build-up.”

Arrests over the weekend

A total or 14 people were arrested during the Zandvoort racing event, police told ANP. That includes seven taken into custody on Sunday.

They were taken into custody in allegations of bicycle theft, scooter theft, and disturbing the peace. Earlier arrests were made for shoplifting, public intoxication, and making threats or threatening behavior.

Five people were held by police on Saturday, and two others on Friday. It was not immediately clear how the rainy weather played a part in the relatively small number of arrests.