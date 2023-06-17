The Dutch Grand Prix expressed its dissatisfaction with the proposal put forth by the Zandvoort municipality to implement an entertainment tax. In order to cover the costs incurred by the municipality for hosting the Formula 1 event, the organization would be required to pay 3 euros per visitor, resulting in a total amount of 900,000 euros.

"We do not agree with it, because we think that we are actually bringing a lot of money with this event, and the municipality can live off that for years," said Dutch GP director Robert van Overdijk during a press conference on Friday.

More than 315,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, which will take place at the end of August at Circuit Zandvoort.

The organizers of the race said they will have to accept it if the city council adopts the proposal. "We have no control over it and have nothing to say about it, so if this tax is introduced, we have to swallow it," says Van Overdijk.

"We understand that Zandvoort is a relatively small municipality that incurs costs and that it treats us like any other party, but we prefer not to pay because Formula 1 has also brought the municipality a lot of extra money. All those thousands of people who buy tickets come here to spend money,' he added.

During the press conference, Van Overdijk recalled the economic growth that Formula 1 has brought to the region. According to the director, research showed that last year the additional revenue for the region amounted to approximately 25 million euros and that 147 jobs had been created.