Four young men attacked drag queen Miss Envy Peru while she was on a bus in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The drag queen, known for TV programs Drag Race Holland and Make Up Your Mind, will report the incident to the police, she said on Instagram.

The attack happened on a bus toward Amsterdam Central Station. “They threatened me with a weapon while making offensive slurs towards me and filming it. Even when I tried to distance myself from the situation by moving away, they continued and kept trying to hit me,” Miss Envy Peru wrote on Instagram.

The young men followed her when she got off at Amsterdam Central Station. “One of them ran towards me and kicked me to the floor. Four women stood up for me and scared the boys away and escorted me to where I needed to go,” she wrote. “If one of them might read this. Thank you so much.”

Miss Envy Peru said she was doing okay, besides the shock. She was hesitant to file a police report but decided to do it. “As a proud member of our community and Pride Ambassador, I can’t be silent! These attacks need to stop,” she said. “Nobody should go through this, and these cowardly actions should be punished.”

The Amsterdam police confirmed to Het Parool that they were investigating the matter. Roze in Blauw, the police network for the LGBTQIA+ community, made contact with the victim, a spokesperson told the newspaper.