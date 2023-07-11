Multiple strikes are brewing abroad that could affect the summer vacations of Dutch travelers, according to the Telegraaf. European air traffic control is threatening labor actions that could greatly impact flight movements in Europe. And work interruptions in Belgium and Italy scheduled for this week can seriously affect holidaymakers.

On Friday, the employees of Eurocontrol, the organization that coordinates air traffic control in Europe, threatened to stop working on several yet-to-be-determined dates. That could affect about a third of European flights, an insider told the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Vlucht-vertraagd.nl confirmed that the impact would be huge. “This could lead to significant disruptions in European air traffic, as a result of which many flights could be canceled or delayed,” Tom van Bokhoven of the claims agency told the Telegraaf. “If they completely stop working, the impact would be incalculable, especially now that the peak season has started.”

RyanAir pilots have two strike days planned in Belgium this weekend, which will primarily affect flights from Charleroi. RyanAir staff in Spain are also threatening strikes in July at ten airports, Vlucht-vertraagd.nl told the newspaper. Workers at the regional airline Air Nostrum have also gone on strike with some regularity in Spain since last month.

In Italy, there will be public transport strikes on Thursday and Saturday, first the rail workers and then the airport ground workers. Air Malta pilots and Vueling crew members will go on strike on Saturday. Work stoppages are also looming at Birmingham Airport and Great Britain’s railways next week. However, the Eurostar should continue to run.

Germany may also face railway strikes after a collective bargaining agreement collapsed, though trade union EVG said the summer would be spared. That might not be the case for Lufthansa, where trade union TGL mentioned July for strikes.