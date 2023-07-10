A shooting at a mobile home park in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon left one person dead. The man was shot shortly before 3 p.m., but the seriously wounded man was pronounced dead from his injuries less than 45 minutes later, police said. There were no immediate arrests made.

The man was a resident of the trailer park, and was shot dead next to his brand new car, according to Omroep Brabant. The driver's-side door was still open when police arrived.

Emergency services raced to the location on Heezerweg after the incident was first reported. The first responders at the scene tried to provide aid to the victim, while police tried to get a handle on what exactly happened. A trauma team was also dispatched by helicopter, along with multiple marked police cars, and two ambulances.

"An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident and its background," police said in a brief statement. "A search is underway for the suspect." A description of the suspect was not immediately available, and police did not issue a bulletin using the citizen alert system, Burgernet.

A forensic investigation was being conducted at the scene, with officers collecting trace evidence. Investigators were also focused on the victim's car, particularly the tires, Omroep Brabant noted. The grounds also lie next to a forest area.

Detectives were canvassing the entire area for clues, police said. "We are speaking with witnesses and collect all available information. If you have important information, please let us know," police continued. The investigation at the scene was expected to continue into the evening.

The Heezerweg trailer park and the forest next to it were part of a three-year drug trafficking investigation that led to searches of eight different homes at the trailer park, and raids in buildings in Málaga and Marbella in Spain, as well as properties in Noord-Holland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg, police said in October 2019. The municipality of Eindhoven previously said they wanted to shut the mobile home grounds because of safety concerns, Omroep Brabant said.