Children up to 11 years old can travel for free on the buses of the public transport company EBS during the summer vacations. The promotion started on Saturday, the first day of summer vacation in the Central region, and lasts until Sunday, September 3. On this day, the summer vacations also end in the North region.

EBS operates in Voorne-Putten and Rozenburg in Zuid-Holland, as well as in the Haaglanden and Waterland regions north of Amsterdam. The public transport company also operates buses in the IJssel-Vecht region, under the brand name RRReis.

Children who wish to receive a free ticket must be accompanied by an adult. They cannot purchase tickets online or at other sales outlets, but only on the bus itself.

On Friday, it was announced that children in the province of Utrecht will be able to travel for free on buses and streetcars operated by the public transport company Syntus during the summer vacations. In Amsterdam, children will be able to use the city's public transport for free for four months starting July 22. This includes buses, streetcars, as well as subways operated by Amsterdam's public transport company GVB.