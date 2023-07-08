Last year, the Netherlands spent an average of 7,129 euros per person on care and welfare, including childcare. This is 18 euros more than in 2021. Statistics Netherlands described the increase in healthcare spending in 2022 as "relatively small." The year-over-year increase is better than expected because there were fewer costs from the coronavirus pandemic. However, compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic, spending increased by 17.5 percent.

A total of 126.2 billion euros was spent last year, according to Statistics Netherlands based on preliminary figures. This is one and a half billion euros (1.2 percent) more than in 2021.

In particular, costs for childcare, social welfare (especially care for asylum seekers) and pharmaceuticals have increased. In the case of pharmaceuticals, this is due in part to the inclusion of new expensive drugs in basic care. However, medicines dispensed in healthcare facilities are not yet included.

Even though the state is responsible for these expenses, health insurers and private individuals (i.e. buying paracetamol at the pharmacy) also share the costs.