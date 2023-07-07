The number of primary schools receiving the label "very weak" has increased, Trouw reported on Friday. This can be attributed to the Dutch Education Inspectorate intensifying its oversight and frequently visiting schools that raise concerns about declining performance.

The number of schools rated "very weak" rose from 13 in the summer of 2022 to 39 today. This increase is only observed in primary education. The last time there was a comparable surge in the number of schools rated “very weak” was in the summer of 2019, with 40 elementary schools receiving such ratings.

To better assess the quality of education in the Netherlands, the Inspectorate initiated more frequent checks on schools this year. With increased visits, they aim to better understand the underlying causes of declining basic skills among Dutch schoolchildren.

The selection of these schools is based on a risk analysis. The Inspectorate examines factors such as high student or teacher turnover rates, frequent parent complaints, and learning results considerably below the national average. Red flags may also be raised if a school consistently fails to survey whether students feel safe.

Inspectors previously visited about 100 of the total 6545 primary schools every year based on suspicions that things were not going well. This calendar year, about 250 visits will be made.

This increase can be attributed to the fact that the Inspectorate only engaged with a school's administration in the past if there were explicit signs of concern. Now, however, they conduct on-site assessments more regularly. This strategy will continue in the future, in combination with random spot checks.

Schools deemed "very weak" must significantly improve their educational quality within a year. For parents, such a verdict often comes as a shock. "Yet they usually don't immediately remove their child from the school. Because it is not just a place where the children learn, but also where they have their friends," said Ria Westendorp, director of supervision for primary education.

If a school receives a "very weak" rating for the second time, the matter may be brought to the minister. This can lead to the forced resignation of the school board or a suspension of subsidies. Once the school demonstrates substantial improvement, it is removed from the "very weak" list.