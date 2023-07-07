Dutch automotive manufacturer VDL Nedcar, which produces vehicles on contract for different brands, has signed a letter of intent with an unnamed company for the production of passenger cars at its facility in Born, Limburg from mid-2026. If the plan moves forward, it will mean securing a maximum of 3,000 jobs.

The company revealed the information in an internal memo. When asked, a VDL spokesperson said on Friday that talks with the potential new customer will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

VDL was not yet willing to say which the make or model of the vehicles involved in the deal, nor would it reveal information about expected production figures. VDL said it is pleased with this new step towards the assembly of cars at the factory in Born, where it will stop producing MINIs in March 2024 when its contract with MINI's parent, BMW, expires.

VDL wants to start preparations for setting up the new production line soon. For the time being, these preparations will provide work for about 70 people. From 2026, an estimated 3,000 people may be able to work, depending on the level of vehicle sales. In the meantime, VDL is also in talks with other potential customers, according to the spokesperson.

About 3,950 people work at Nedcar. Approximately 1,800 of them will no longer have work there from November. The unions expect more mass layoffs at the beginning of next year. VDL recently agreed to a social plan with the labor unions after workers called several strikes. In order to make up for the resulting production backlog, employees now have to work overtime on Saturdays.

The FNV Director Ron Peters is not yet delighted. "Seeing is believing is also the mood on the shop floor," said the union leader. "We have heard many times about declarations of intent, which did not materialize." He called the moment when this news became known "striking." On Monday, the management of VDL Nedcar will talk to Limburg officials about the future of the factory. The province's political leadership will then decide on an investment of 70 million euros for new infrastructure around Nedcar.

CNV union director Jeroen Bruinsma said that the message from VDL has no effect on the announced mass redundancies in November. "It is only 2026 and the impact on the workforce reduction is not yet clear," he said.