After Wednesday's summer storm, some repair work is still being carried out on the railroad track in Noord-Holland, but "in the rest of the country the trains are running normally," according to a spokesperson for Dutch national railway NS. The spokesperson praised their colleagues at ProRail, the railroad infrastructure firm whose incident responders spent hours inspecting track and clearing debris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm Poly swept across the country on Wednesday, bringing strong wind gusts that toppled trees, and sent debris flying onto the track, station platforms, and overhead lines. The problems were widespread, late night work carried out in places including Leiden in Zuid-Holland, Haarlem in Noord-Holland, and Groningen in the far northeast of the country.

No trains will run on Thursday morning between Santpoort-Noord and Beverwijk because repairs are still underway in that part of Noord-Holland. This is expected to last until about 11:30 a.m. Fewer trains will run between Hoorn and Hoorn Kersenboogerd due to a defective overhead line. The extra travel time is 15 minutes and the situation is expected to last until 8:30 a.m.

There are no Sprinters running between Zaandam and Purmerend due to problems on the track. The additional travel time there is more than an hour. That delay was expected to last until approximately 8:15 a.m.

According to the NS spokesperson, an attempt to operate a train "may fail here and there", but "otherwise the trains will run normally again." He did advise travelers to keep checking the travel planner before departure.

Arriva, which also runs regional train routes in the north of the country, said, "There are no longer any consequences to the timetable because of the storm. The normal timetable is running again."