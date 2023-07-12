Dutch national railway NS announced on Tuesday that there will be no rail traffic to or from the Apeldoorn station starting on July 20. Infrastructure firm ProRail will modify the station platforms, carry out maintenance on the track, and will replace switches in the area.

The railroad work means trains cannot operate between Apeldoorn and Amersfoort Centraal, Deventer or Zutphen. Train passengers will either have to adjust their travel and use detours around the area, or use the replacement buses which NS and Arriva will operate.

"Passengers between Amersfoort Centraal and Deventer are advised to travel via Zwolle. This also applies to passengers between Almelo and Amersfoort Centraal who travel part of the way with Blauwnet," NS said, also referring to a regional transport service in Overijssel. Express buses will run between Apeldoorn and Amersfoort Centraal, and between Apeldoorn and Deventer.

An additional bus route will run all stops, including Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn Osseveld, Twello, and Deventer. Another bus route will make all stops at Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn de Maten, Klarenbeek, Voorst-Empe and Zutphen.

"Thanks to all the adjustments, the trains on the Amersfoort side will soon be able to enter and exit faster," NS said. Trains The slow trains to Deventer and Zutphen will also be able to stop more easily. "As a result, the track will be more robust and passengers will be better distributed throughout the station."