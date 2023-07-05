Dutch national railway NS announced that all trains would be cancelled at in the Northern Netherlands on Wednesday morning as a result of Storm Poly. The intensity of the storm propted meteorologists to issue a Code Red weather warning for much of the northern part of the country, with wind gusts expected to top 120 kilometers per hour in some areas.

"The storm currently raging across our country is considerably heavier than expected," the NS announced at 8 a.m. "That is why we will stop train traffic in Noord-Holland and Flevoland from 8:30 a.m. Train traffic from Amersfoort, and Zwolle, Groningen and Leeuwarden will also be halted from 9:30 am." The NS advised passengers to consult the trip planner on its website and in its app.

In preparation of the storm, railroad infrastructure agency ProRail said it had additional workers from its incident response teams at the ready, and a towing locomotive was in service. "In this way we hope to be able to quickly resolve any disruptions due to the weather."

Traffic on the roads built up to 277 kilometers of jams by 8:20 a.m., according to the ANWB. That is somewhat less than a normal rush hour day. "Motorists should expect heavy gusts of wind," the ANWB warned, with resulting traffic jams expected to be "longer than usual" as the storm develops.

The KNMI issues a Code Red warning when there is a strongly increased chance of dangerous situations caused by falling branches, uprooted trees, and flying debris, like garden furniture and roof tiles. It also serves as a warning that electricity could be lost due to network damage, and that road traffic will be heavily affected.

A "high chance of delays and cancellations from public transport and air traffic" is to be expected.