The trial of a man who forced dozens of underaged girls to take sex photos and videos will start this week at the Amsterdam court. His case came to the attention of the police after children's program was aired on Dutch TV, Het Parool reported on Monday.

The case came to light after an 11-year-old girl from Amsterdam recognized her own exploitation by adults pretending to be children on the children's TV show Het Klokhuis in March this year. The TV program explained that adults sometimes pretend to be children and request nude photos and videos. The child realized something similar had happened to her and informed her parents, who contacted the police.

Investigators took control of the child's chat with an individual named "Tim," posing as a boy aged 12-15. They discovered that the IP address linked to "Tim" was in fact being used by Randy F., a man in his thirties from Limburg.

Police found hard drives containing over 136,000 photos and 31,000 videos of child pornography in his parents' bedroom. Folders with children's names were found on his computer, including photos and videos of online conversations F. had had with underage girls between the ages of 7 and 12 from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Randy F. will face trial in an Amsterdam court this week for cases involving 11 identified victims, though it is suspected there are many more, as police were not able to identify all of the 22 children with whom F. had contact with.

In 2020, the Midden-Nederland police already received a report about Randy F. At the time, a detective told him to stop chatting with young girls. Despite that, he persisted, contacting them via TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram under false names. He started by giving them compliments, but soon the conversations turned sexual, and F. asked for nude photos and videos.

When the girls said they no longer wanted to continue, F. said he would commit suicide. He also threatened to make photos and videos of the girls public. After victims blocked Randy F. because they no longer wanted contact with him, he tried to contact them with via an anonymous phone number.

Randy F. confessed to being guilty of grooming the young girls. He attributed his behavior to his cocaine addiction.

Experts asserted that Randy F. was diagnosed with a pedophilic disorder. He also seems to be struggling with borderline personality disorder, a condition that can make him act in a threatening manner when he cannot maintain control. The probability of repeat incidents is usually high in these cases, leading to the recommendation of a restraining order.

The Public Prosecution Service is set to deliver the sentencing proposition for the case on Wednesday.