Three people died in a traffic accident in Markenbinnen, Noord-Holland. The accident occurred on the night from Sunday to Monday. The car ended up in the Markervaar canal, resulting in two of the victims being ejected from the vehicle.

According to the police, all three fatalities were in the same car. Following a collision with another vehicle, the victims' car plunged into the water after traveling for several hundred meters and overturning multiple times.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man from Breda, died in the car accident. Another 21-year-old man from Amersfoort, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Monday afternoon. The third victim was also ejected from the car and was discovered in the Markervaart canal later on Monday, the police reported.

Update ongeval N246. Helaas is de 21-jarige man uit Amersfoort in het zkh aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Er is ook een 3e slachtoffer in de Markervaart gevonden. We wensen de familie en alle betrokkenen heel veel sterkte met dit vreselijke verlies. — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) July 3, 2023

Records show that emergency services workers were first dispatched to the scene at about 11:55 p.m. for reports of a car in the water off the N246. Ambulances were quickly sent to the scene, along with trauma teams traveling in two separate helicopters.

By 12:30 a.m., rescue workers had activated the Grip 1 regional emergency protocol. The plan is put into action when multiple crews from different organizations arrive at an incident. The procedure calls for all emergency crews to work in a unified way under a single commanding officer.

No individuals in the other vehicle involved in the accident were injured.

First responders were given access to social workers brought in for traumatic events. The police department’s traffic accident analysis team arrived on the scene Monday morning to conduct a forensic investigation.