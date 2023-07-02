A 51-year-old man from Oudenbosch died in a car collision on Sunday morning. He was walking on the A4 when he was hit by a car.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near Bergen op Zoom (Noord-Brabant). However, It is not clear how the man ended up on the road. The police are investigating.

#BergenopZoom rond 4.15 uur een dodelijke aanrijding op de A4 ri. Roosendaal bij afslag 28 (Bergen op Zoom, Rooseveltlaan). Een voetganger (man) is door een auto aangereden en ter plaatse overleden. De politie onderzoekt het incident. Het verkeer wordt de komende uren omgeleid. — Politie Bergen op Zoom - Roosendaal eo (@POL_BoZ_Rdaal) July 2, 2023

The driver is a 57-year-old man from Tholen. He was not under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medication, the police reported. He was checked at the scene by paramedics and taken home. Furthermore, the vehicle has been seized for investigation.

Due to the incident, the road was closed for much of the morning. After a police traffic team completed its investigation, the road was reopened.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy from Purmerend suffered serious stab wounds in a stabbing on Saturday night, the police reported. Also, a 17-year-old boy from Purmerend suffered minor injuries in the stabbing incident.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday. The police could not yet provide any information on how the incident could have occurred among the teenagers. However, the police arrested two 15-year-old suspects from Purmerend. Their involvement in the stabbing incident is still under investigation and the police do not rule out that further arrests will follow.