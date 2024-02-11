Two occupants of a car were killed in an accident on the A7 near the Noord-Holland village of Noordbeemster on Saturday night. A third occupant was taken to hospital for evaluation, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Bij het ongeval zijn helaas twee personen komen te overlijden. Een derde persoon is ter controle naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. De rijstrook is nog dicht en het onderzoek loopt. We wensen alle nabestaanden veel sterkte en kracht toe dit verlies te dragen. Einde berichtgeving. https://t.co/ojBrSbpyoN — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) February 11, 2024

According to the safety region, the car of the three caught fire in the accident, which happened around 1:50 a.m. Other road users managed to extinguish the fire quickly. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.



Due to the accident, the left lane of the A7 between Purmerend and Hoorn has been temporarily closed for the investigation, NH Nieuws reported.

In another traffic accident, a person was killed in a collision between two vehicles on the A4 near Weteringbrug, Noord-Holland, on Saturday night. The identity of the fatal victim has not yet been definitively determined. The police can therefore not yet share more information about the victim.

The two vehicles collided around 3:40 a.m. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.