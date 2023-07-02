Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff has died after a serious accident at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The 18-year-old driver was competing for Team MP Motorsport in the Alpine Formula Regional European Championship.

Van 't Hoff was involved in a crash on the Kemmel straight during the second race. Unfortunately, help on the track was of no avail. Four years ago, Frenchman Anthoine Hubert had died on the same section of the track.

Van 't Hoff started out in karting. Two years ago, he won the Spanish Formula 4 Championship in his debut season. In the current class in which he was racing, he was 16th overall.

His team reacted with great sorrow to his death. "We are devastated by the loss of one of the greatest Dutch talents, who gave so much energy to our team during the years he drove for us. Dilano was part of our racing family since his motorsport debut in 2021. We extend our condolences to Danilo's family and loved ones. We support them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but also a friend."

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali also expressed his condolences. “We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

The organizers of the European Regional Championship, the circuit, and the Belgian Motorsport Federation also expressed their support to Van 't Hoff's family, team, and friends in a statement.