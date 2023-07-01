The Rolling Stones - Unzipped exhibition is back in Groningen. The international exhibition initially kicked off its tour in 2020 at the Groninger Museum but had to close prematurely after just four weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions, much to the dismay of many fans.

🤩 EEN PERSOONLIJK BERICHT VAN MICK JAGGER 👅



Vanaf vrijdag 30 juni is ‘The Rolling Stones – Unzipped’ in het Groninger Museum te zien. @MickJagger is enthousiast: “I hope you come along and see it”. 💛



Bestel snel je tickets: https://t.co/HuknZIX0qT pic.twitter.com/p3IAXtENz2 — Groninger Museum (@groningermuseum) June 6, 2023

The exhibition about the iconic British rock band re-opened on Friday and spans three floors with over 400 original items from the Stones' personal collection. On display are various instruments, costumes, handwritten lyrics, album covers, and personal diaries. Rare audio clips and video footage are also part of the exhibition.

A noteworthy highlight is the meticulous reconstruction of the one-room apartment at 102 Edith Grove in London. This is where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones resided in 1962 and 1963, with Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts occasionally dropping by for visits. The museum website claims the replication is so authentic that it extends "down to the cigarette butts." Also showcased is the drum kit owned by band member Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

“You step into the world of Rock & Roll, the 1960s. It all feels very authentic," said guitar expert, fans, and musician Ger Warink to RTV Noord.

The exhibition remains largely the same as its brief 2020 showing, but there is a notable new feature: a guitar painted by Keith Richards. The story goes that after taking a dose of LSD, he started by painting his white boots, then his jacket, and finally the guitar.

The Rolling Stones - Unzipped is the first worldwide exhibition centered around the Rolling Stones. Showcased in London, the United States, Australia, and Asia, it will conclude its journey in Groningen. In a video posted on social media by the museum, Mick Jagger personally encourages everyone in the Netherlands to visit the exhibition.

The exhibition will be on display until January 21, 2024.