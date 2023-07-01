On Saturday morning, at 4:20 a.m., an explosion took place in the Meidoornstraat in Breda. According to the police, the explosion caused great damage, but no one was injured.

The police reported that the explosion shattered the windows of two houses. In addition, two cars, the roof of a canopy, and a scooter were damaged. "The roof tiles also flew off a roof. There are shards of glass and broken roof tiles everywhere on the street," the police told Omroep Brabant. Furthermore, smoke came out of the two houses, but no fire broke out.

Three people were present in one house, four in the other. They all escaped unharmed, the police said.

One of the residents woke up in the night from the loud bang. “I immediately said to my husband, what is this! The whole house was full of smoke. It was a big mess,” she told Omroep Brabant.