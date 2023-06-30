A monument dedicated to enslaved people was unveiled in Utrecht on Friday afternoon. The Vlucht en Verzet monument, or "Flight and Resistance," is located in the Griftpark. The park is also the central location in Utrecht for the commemoration and celebration of the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. The 150th anniversary of the practical abolition of slavery will be celebrated during the as-yet unofficial Keti Koti holiday on Saturday.

Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma, Alderman Linda Voortman and Leroy Lucas, who initiated the project for a new monument, unveiled the monument together.

"Today we are reflecting on the history of slavery, in the realization that slavery is one of the darkest sides of human history. Of the history of the Netherlands. And unfortunately also that of Utrecht," Dijksma said. She added that for "far too long," not enough attention was paid to this aspect of history. "And as long as we don't talk about it, there is no space to talk about the impact of this past. To take actions towards healing, recovery and the equality of the Afro-Dutch community."

The mayor already apologized last year for the role of the city in the country's history with slavery. The city was closely associated with the slave trade and benefited from it. "Apologies provide an opening to the future. An opening to continue together, to work together on healing and recovery. I see the unveiling of this monument as the next big and special step," said Dijksma.

"The shape of the black concrete base refers to the triangular trade between Europe, Africa and America," the city said. "On the side are small coves, exactly the size of the space the enslaved had on the ships."

With this monument there is now a proper place to hold a commemoration, Dijksma said. "But it also calls on us to keep fighting, to continue, not to give up. We are not there yet. It is still necessary to resist racism, discrimination and all kinds of exclusion."

The Keti Koti festival will take place in the Griftpark on Saturday with speeches, music, dancing and food. Activities were also scheduled take place at other locations in the city on Friday and Saturday, including performances, city walks and lectures.