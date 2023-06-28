A protest march against rape culture will happen during the first of two Rammstein concerts in Groningen next week. Mathilde van Heereveld organized the protest after finding out about multiple rape allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, Dagblad van het Noorden reported.

This month, Lindemann was accused of drugging and raping young female fans after Rammstein concerts. The Public Prosecution Service in Germany is investigating the allegations.

Van Heereveld had bought tickets to one of the Groningen concerts because she and her brother liked the band when they were in school. When she heard about the allegations, she immersed herself in the issue. “I didn’t know Rammstein’s music had changed so much. It is about thick tits; that’s the only important thing about women. And he writes poems about the wonderful sex he had with a woman who was knocked out.”

Van Heereveld tried to sell her concert tickets but couldn’t find a buyer. Hundreds of others were also trying to get rid of their tickets. She waited for a protest against Rammstein from the municipality or someone else. But when nothing happened, she took matters into her own hands.

“It would be such a statement if the municipality of Groningen would speak out, or the band itself, or anyone else. But no, nothing. The municipality of Groningen even allows them to exceed the decibel standard; otherwise, the band would cancel the concerts in Groningen,” Van Heereveld said.

“It is madness that Rammstein gets away with everything, and his possible victims are ridiculed. And that the Dutch will sing along with those misogynistic lyrics while a serious investigation into Till Lindermann is underway. How can you enjoy this music?” she said.

The protest will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Hoofdstation in Groningen. From there, participants will march to the Vismarkt. Van Heereveld expects 500 participants. “But I hope for 2,000.”

The municipality of Groningen confirmed that a protest against Rammstein was registered for next Thursday. The city expects about 100,000 people to attend the two Rammstein concerts.