A silent march will be held in The Hague on Wednesday evening as a final tribute for Antoneta Gjokja, a worker at an Albert Heijn grocery store who was stabbed to death. The Romanian victim, who lived in the Netherlands for six years, was buried in Albania, her husband’s home country, according to Omroep West.

“Anyone who has a warm feeling for her or who just needs it is welcome,” said the organizer, a former colleague who wished to remain anonymous. “The loss of Antoneta is still hard to comprehend. She was so sweet. Everyone who knows her will say that about her. She was available to everyone and was super nice.”

The incident happened on June 20 right after the store on Turfmarkt in The Hague opened up for the day. Witnesses said the suspect, Jamel L., entered the store and immediately went to Gjokja and stabbed the bakery worker. The 56-year-old man was quickly apprehended a short distance away, while paramedics unsuccessfully tried to save the victim. She died at the scene.

The silent march organizer worked with Gjokja in a local pizza restaurant, where she worked for several years before taking the job at Albert Heijn. Workers at the grocery store previously set up a memorial for the woman, including a condolence register, and flying the supermarket chain’s flag at half-staff for an extended period.

“We are still blown away by it. She was so sweet,” the silent march organizer said. Her former colleagues were still having trouble processing what happened, and were hopeful that a silent march will help provide closure.

“We feel like we haven’t been able to say goodbye. This is how we want to do it. We have also heard from her family that they are happy that Antoneta’s death is being remembered.”

Those planning on joining the march at 8 p.m. on Wednesday were asked to carry a single white rose, or a candle with a lid. The walk will begin near the Malieveld on the Laan van Reagan en Gorbatsjov.