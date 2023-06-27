Drinking cups and sauce packets will be the “biggest challenges” for the hospitality industry from Saturday, July 1, when the new rules for single-use plastic take effect. “There are no alternatives for these without plastic,” said sector organization Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN). “This means that companies must switch to reusable alternatives or ‘bring your own,’” said a spokesperson.

With reusable cups, the KHN doubts whether guests will return the cups. “If that does not happen and, for example, the cups end up in the litter, then the legislation misses its target.” According to KHN, practice will show whether the new rules will work.

From Saturday, cafeterias and other catering establishments must charge for disposable plastic cups and containers that are used only once. Entrepreneurs can decide for themselves how much they charge extra. The government drew up a guideline for this, varying from 0.05 cents for pre-packaged fruit, vegetables, and nuts, to 0.50 cents for containers that fit a meal. KHN says it does not yet know what amounts catering entrepreneurs will charge. Critics fear a disguised price increase.

KHN also said it couldn’t guess whether more people will bring their own cups to catering establishments. Practice will have to show that, the association said. KHN also said it would not enforce whether members were observing the rules and referred to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The new rules don’t ban disposable plastic cups but free single-use plastic. The new rules should prevent litter and reduce the use of disposable plastic. From 1 January 2024, disposable cups and containers that contain plastic and are used on location, such as at the office or festival, are banned. The government hopes that reusable tableware will be used more often and that more plastic can be recycled.

Concerns about “bring your own container” campaign

The Association of Professional Fryers (ProFri) is concerned about a campaign on the ban of free single-use plastic, calling on cafeteria customers to bring their own pan when they get fries from Saturday. According to the association, that is “totally unworkable” in practice. “I really hope people use their common sense and don’t come to the snack bar with their own pans,” said ProFrid director Frans van Rooij.

He thinks the campaign focuses too much on “bring your own,” pointing out to people that they can have their own container filled. “Certainly, during peak times, when six to eight orders are prepared at the same time, there is no room for your own pans,” said Van Rooij. He is also worried about hygiene. “We don’t know where those pans and trays have been, or maybe people who bring them are sick and bring bacteria or viruses with them.”

According to ProFri, many entrepreneurs already work with sustainable packagings, such as paper bags or trays made from cardboard or sugar cane. Van Rooij, therefore, doe snot expect customers to suddenly have to pay more for their snacks.” “When ordering for a family, you might spend an extra 15 cents on an order of around 15 euros.”