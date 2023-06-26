One person was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting incident in Maarheeze. The incident happened at a caravan park in the Noord-Brabant village on Sunday, police said. One suspect was captured soon after police responded.

It happened at about 4:10 p.m. at De Vinnen, a caravan park located between Eindhoven and Weert. “We found two victims at the scene. One victim died from his injuries. The other victim was taken to a hospital,” police stated later in the day. Both victims were reportedly men.

A trail of blood led police to the second victim. He fled the location where the shooting occurred and managed to take shelter in a nearby church, police told ANP. Responding police officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the motive behind the attack. No information was provided about the identities of the suspect and the victims.

A forensics investigation was carried out once police cordoned off the area.