All seventeen Rembrandts from The Leiden Collection will be on display in an exhibition in Amsterdam in 2025, the Hermitage Amsterdam announced on Monday. The exhibition will be the first time that people will be able to view all 17 of the Rembrandts at one time, the museum said. By that time the museum will be known as the H'ART Museum, the name it will adopt from September as it continues to distance itself from the Hermitage in Russia.

The exhibition is in honor of the 750th anniversary of the capital in 2025. The highlight of the collection includes Self-portrait with Eyes in Shadow, a portrait of a young Rembrandt from 1634. The Unconscious Patient (1624-1625) will also be on display, a long-lost painting that turned up at an American auction in 2015.

The Leiden Collection belongs to the New York-based art collecting couple Thomas S. Kaplan and Daphne Recanati Kaplan. They maintain the largest private collection of Dutch seventeenth-century art in the world.

Several Rembrandts from The Leiden Collection have been on display in the Hermitage since February as part of an exhibition on Rembrandt and his contemporaries. Many of the 35 paintings in the exhibition had not been in the Netherlands for decades.

The current exhibition focuses on Rembrandt's work, Minerva in Her Study (1635). In addition to works by Rembrandt (1606-1669), the exhibition will show paintings by his teacher, Pieter Lastman, as well as his pupils and followers, including Ferdinand Bol, Arent de Gelder, and contemporaries such as Carel Fabritius and Jan Steen. The exhibition is on view until August 27.

The Kaplans also recently lent Young Woman Seated at a Virginal by Johannes Vermeer to the Rijksmuseum. It was part of the Vermeer exhibition, which featured the largest collection of paintings by the Delft painter ever assembled in one space.

The Vermeer exhibition was the museum's most visited exhibition to date.