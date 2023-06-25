Members of the Party for the Animals (PvdD) are now allowed to visibly participate as PvdD members in demonstrations, such as protests of the the climate group Extinction Rebellion. A proposal to this effect by the party's executive committee was passed with broad approval at the party’s congress.

As a result, party members can decide for themselves whether or not to participate in a demonstration. Furthermore, party slogans or jackets are allowed if "the objectives of the announced demonstrations are consistent with those of the party." Support from the party bureau or departments is therefore possible. Previously, the party had advised its members against participating in Extinction Rebellion demonstrations.

The party itself will also be more active in organizing demonstrations in the future, something that members missed during the coronavirus pandemic. "We are and will remain an action party," party leader Esther Ouwehand said in her speech.

​​She also said that peaceful civil disobedience is becoming "very big." In her opinion, this is "an essential part of a healthy democracy when the incumbent president refuses to protect fundamental rights. That is exactly what is happening now." Ouwehand addressed the climate demonstrators, saying, "Your struggle is our struggle."

The PvdD has been around for 20 years and has been represented in the Tweede Kamer since 2006. The party has six seats there, regionally, it governs in Amersfoort and Arnhem. The popularity of the party, which advocates the rights of animals and nature, has grown increasingly in recent years. For example, last year the activist party was a serious coalition partner in several municipalities for the first time, Trouw reported.