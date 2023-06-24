More than 100,000 veterans who have dedicated their lives to peace since World War II were once again honored this Saturday on Veterans Day in The Hague. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the chairman of the National Committee Veterans Day Jaap Smit gave a speech. Due to the renovation of the Binnenhof, various activities had to take place in other parts of the city.

🔸 Deel vandaag tijdens Nederlandse Veteranendag je leukste en mooiste foto's en video's! 🔸



Wappert bij jou de Veteranenvlag in je woonplaats of ben je vandaag aanwezig op het Malieveld? Deel deze momenten met dan met ons! pic.twitter.com/wSzr2z28I4 — Veteranendag (@NLVeteranendag) June 24, 2023

Thus, the ceremonial opening, usually held in the Ridderzaal, was hold in the Koninklijke Schouwburg, and about 70 veterans received their medals in the Escher museum in Het Paleis at Lange Voorhout. King Willem-Alexander will lead the parade across the Kneuterdijk, as in previous years. Nearly 4,000 veterans and military personnel will march there. In addition, 18 historic and modern aircraft will fly over The Hague in a so-called flyby.

Op het Lange Voorhout, voor Paleis Escher, is de Herinneringsmedaille Internationale Missies uitgereikt. Zeventig militairen die net terug zijn van hun missie ontvingen er een.

Onder toeziend oog van hun familieleden reikte ik deze uit, samen met @MinPres. pic.twitter.com/71MZmZCuB1 — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) June 24, 2023

"For a long time it seemed unthinkable that we would experience a war on our continent. In fact, we felt so secure as a society that we thought maybe we could cut down on Defense. We were wrong." Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in his Veterans Day speech.

"Since the end of World War II, peace in Europe has never been under more pressure than now," the prime minister continued. "And never before has the importance of a well-equipped armed forces become so clear."

The prime minister pointed out that Dutch military personnel make an important contribution to peace, freedom and security in numerous countries. "For example, by training and educating Ukrainian colleagues. In this way they are helping to make a difference in this horrible war that should have only one outcome: That Ukraine wins. That your Ukrainian colleagues will succeed."

According to Rutte, veterans know what that means. "You know what commitment this requires of people. And you also know that without that commitment it won't happen. I know that soldiers will always do what it takes. Thank you for that," he said.

On the Malieveld, all kinds of activities will take place throughout the day. Among other things, the public can talk to veterans there or get into an F16 simulator. A total of around 80,000 visitors are expected in The Hague.