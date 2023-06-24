Customs seized 449 kilograms of cocaine at the port of Vlissingen on Friday. The street value is said to be over 33 million euros, the prosecutor's office reported on Saturday. The cocaine was hidden among bananas in a container destined for a company in Barendrecht. The company probably had nothing to do with the smuggling and the drugs have been destroyed, the prosecutor's office said.

The so-called HARC team (Hit And Run Cargo), a collaboration of Customs, FIOD, port police and the prosecutor's office work together on the case.

On Tuesday, a cargo of 1,600 kilos of cocaine was intercepted at the port of Rotterdam. Five men were arrested in the process. The prosecutor's office estimates the street value of this cargo at over 120 million euros.