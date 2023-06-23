The Ministry of Infrastructure is pausing 17 projects, in part because of the nitrogen emissions problem. Projects have also been stalled due to rising construction prices and a shortage of labor.

The projects put on hold include measures to improve traffic flow at the Rottepolderplein and Hoevelaken traffic junctions, the widening of the A58 between Eindhoven and Tilburg and the A27 between Zeewolde and Eemnes, and work on the IJsselmeer-Meppel waterway. There are fourteen roads and three waterways in total.

Work will also be paused on the A15 between Papendrecht and Gorinchem, the A1/A30 at Barneveld, the A1/A35 Azelo-Buren interchange, the A2 between Deil and Vught along Den Bosch, the A67 Leenderheide-Geldrop corridor, the A4 between Haaglanden and the N14, and the N35 between Wijthmen and Nijverdal. The same applies to work on the Volkerak locks and the Kreekrak locks.

Projects that were put on hold will be resumed as soon as nitrogen emissions space is available again. Projects that make N-roads safer were excluded. Projects will also continue that will enable the accessibility of 400,000 homes that will be built up to and including 2030.

For Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers said he felt rather conflicted about the situation. He said it was "disappointing" that the projects are not going ahead, but "on the other hand, we also see that it is not possible in the short term."

The minister had already announced earlier this year that projects would be paused because there is currently no space to add nitrogen emissions in general. However, the government will continue with maintenance of existing infrastructure. By pausing these seventeen projects, a total of 4 billion euros will again be available from the budget.