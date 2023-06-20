A package deliverer crashed his delivery van straight into the garage of a house on Lijnbaan in Maassluis on Monday evening. The driver said afterward that he lost control of the vehicle after being startled by a wasp stinging him, Rijnmond reports.

The van's right side hit the garage with full force, going through the green roller shutter and part of the wall. Photos from the scene show bricks littering the street and a long crack across one side of the garage.

Pakketbezorger wordt gestoken door wesp en ramt garagebox Lijnbaan in Maassluis - https://t.co/Ni0U8kiZXw pic.twitter.com/MgO1pep4r5 — Maassluise Courant (@mcdeschakel) June 20, 2023

The van itself seemed not too badly damaged, though the airbag on the passenger side deployed. Except for the wasp sting, the delivery worker escaped unscathed.