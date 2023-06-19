A super fancy yacht is currently moored at Java Island in Amsterdam-Oost. The 90-meter-long luxury boat includes a helicopter, several swimming pools, jet skis, and a price tag of around 250 million dollars, Parool reports.

The yacht, named Norn, arrived in Amsterdam on Saturday and will be moored at the French Buoy until Monday evening, a spokesperson for the port of Amsterdam told the newspaper.

The yacht was made by the German company Lurssen Yachts. Its current owner is said to be Charles Simony, the Hungarian tech mogul behind Microsoft Office. It sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Little is known about what the yacht looks like inside. But according to Boat International, the Norn has an outdoor cinema and an integrated disco floor in one of its swimming pools.