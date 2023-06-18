On Sunday, it could rain a little for the first time in over a month. The national weather institute KNMI and Weeronline expect local showers during the afternoon.

The KNMI reports that there is a local chance of showers in the south and west. Sunday evening it will remain dry in most places, with a possible shower or thunderstorm at the end of the evening in the far southwest. In the night from Sunday to Monday, there could be a strong shower here and there in the south and west, with lots of wind and rain.

Weeronline expects a very warm Sunday, with local temperatures of up to 30 degrees in the east. Even though it will be warm and sunny on Sunday, there are also many cirrus clouds moving across the country. From the southwest, denser clouds move across the country and make the sun disappear. Furthermore, some rain will fall temporarily in the southwest, while it will probably remain dry in the rest of the country, Weeronline reports.

Road users need to be careful during the first rainfall. A combination of rain and debris can form a layer on the roadway, making it slippery. Light rain poses a greater risk: once it begins to rain heavily, the slippery layer is quickly washed away. The ANWB also warns of very slippery roads due to the first rainfall.