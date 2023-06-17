A 62-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault on Tuesday, June 6, on the AMC path in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. In the process, the woman was violently groped and beaten by a young man, the police reported.

The woman was walking on the AMC path in Amsterdam-Zuidoost around 5 p.m. and passed a group having a picnic. The moment the 62-year-old came near the small bridge, she was roughly grabbed by a young man, according to the police.

The woman then began to shout to attract the attention of a group of picnickers. However, her efforts were in vain, as no one came to her aid. However, the attacker stopped his "indecent acts", gave the woman a hard blow, and ran away.

The woman estimates her attacker to be 16 to 17 years old. It concerns a boy with short, curly hair and dark skin. At the time of the attack, he was wearing rust-brown sports pants and a shiny black track jacket.