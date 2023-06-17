Two people were slightly injured in a plane crash near Teuge airport, the Gelderland police reported. On social media, a plane was shown lying upside down in a meadow. One of the injured was taken to a hospital. The police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Vliegtuigje op de kop in Weiland Ganzevlesweg #Teuge pic.twitter.com/KBpXlSxWlu — jp67fotografie (@joshua_josprijs) June 16, 2023

According to the police, emergency services received a report of the aviation accident around 3:20 p.m. and numerous rescue workers were deployed at the scene of the accident.

#Teuge - Om 15.20 uur heeft er een vliegtuigongeval plaatsgevonden nabij het vliegveld. Hulpdiensten zijn aanwezig. Nadere info volgt later. — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) June 16, 2023

In the aircraft accident, the plane, an old Fokker S.11, used in the past to train pilots for the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Royal Netherlands Air Force, landed upside down in a meadow and the two people came out of the plane with visible injuries, Omroep Gelderland reported.

According to the local broadcast, the Ministry of Defense had first used the aircraft, which had been restored for years, three years ago.