FNV accused Dutch municipalities of discrimination against sheltered employment workers and lodged a complaint with the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights. According to the trade union, employees of municipalities received a wage increase and compensation for high inflation as part of their new collective bargaining agreement, whereas individuals employed in sheltered employment did not receive a wage increase.

The human rights institute is now tasked with investigating whether Dutch municipalities, who hold responsibility for sheltered employment, are engaging in discriminatory practices.

Sheltered employment workers are people who cannot find work with other employers due to physical, mental, or intellectual disabilities. Municipalities provide them with supportive work environments to facilitate their participation in the workforce.

"These people only earn around the minimum wage and they can barely afford the daily groceries," said FNV board member Peter Wiechmann. "There is simply discrimination."

The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) expressed regret over FNV's decision to go to the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, which caught them by surprise, according to a spokesperson. "Municipalities value people with disabilities who want and are able to work, and they make every effort to guide them or provide opportunities for regular employment. We will await the documents and the substantiation of the complaint,” the spokesperson said.

Employees of sheltered companies have been campaigning for months to secure a better collective bargaining agreement. They strongly feel the impact of high inflation on their finances, and according to FNV, it also "hurts" to have the sentiment of being treated as second-class citizens.

Approximately 75,000 workers are covered by the two collective bargaining agreements for sheltered employment. In their negotiations with municipalities, FNV is advocating for a wage increase of over 10 percent and a higher travel allowance.