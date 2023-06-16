The amount of solar energy produced in the Netherlands last year rose by nearly half when compared to the year before. The Netherlands generated enough solar power to rise from sixth place among all countries in Europe, to fifth place in 2022.

Solar energy used for both electricity and heating represents about 3.3 percent of all energy consumed in the Netherlands in 2022. That figure was 2.1 percent the year before. It is the third largest source of renewable energy, behind biomass and wind energy, said Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

During the most recent calendar year, the Netherlands produced 16.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) from solar energy. The figure was 11.5 billion in 2021, reflecting an increase of 46 percent, according to the most recent estimates from the CBS.

The energy produced by solar panels on the roofs of homes and residences rose by 50 percent to 6.9 billion kWh. The lion’s share of 9.9 billion kWH generated in 2022 was produced by companies, up from 6.9 billion the year before. The increase was mainly due to the construction of larger solar parks.

“In 2022, the total installed capacity of solar panels in all municipalities in the Netherlands increased by an average of 30 percent compared to 2021. In Dronten, the increase was largest at 161 megawatts (MW) due to the construction of the largest solar park in the Netherlands,” the CBS said. Over 100 MW in capacity was also added at Borger-Odoorn and Hoogeveen. “The installed capacity of solar panels on homes grew most strongly in Utrecht, Rotterdam and Tilburg.”

For several years running, the Netherlands was in sixth place behind Turkey for most solar energy produced annually. In 2022, the Netherlands managed to pass Turkey into fifth place.

Germany remained at the top of the table, generating over 61 billion kWh in solar energy. That country was followed by Spain with nearly 32 billion kWh, Italy at 27.6 billion kWh, and France at 19 billion kWh. Figures in Turkey improved from 13.4 billion to 15.0 billion kWh last year.